Johnson County wins national junior college volleyball championship

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Johnson County Community College won the National Junior College Athletic Association Women's Volleyball National Championship on Thursday at Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The fourth-seeded Cavliers beat second-seeded Parkland College 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19) to claim the NJCAA Division II title, the second in program history.

Sophomore right-side hitter Mikayla Powell from Raymore was named MVP of the tournament. Powell led JCCC with 19 kills and a .351 hitting percentage in the championship match.

Gracie LaForge, a sophomore outside hitter from Grain Valley, posted a match-high seven blocks, while freshman Alyssa Smith had a team-high 16 digs.

It's the first national title for coach Jennifer Ei, who has led the Cavaliers to the national tourney nine times in her 13-year career.

JCCC, which finished the season 27-2, had been the national runner-up two previous times under Ei.