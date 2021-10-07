Josh Gordon could make Chiefs debut on Sunday night football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs newest wideout Josh Gordon could make his debut in prime time on Sunday night football against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he had to check in with Gordon to see how he was feeling before making the move. By Wednesday, Reid said he liked where Gordon was at.

“He feels good,” Reid said. “He feels like he’s in pretty good shape and wants to get going. He’s got experience, and I learned over years that the veteran guys will tell you how they’re feeling and where they’re at because they know what’s ahead of them and they surely don’t want to embarrass themselves."

Reid did not say for sure whether Gordon will give it a go on Sunday, but said he will, "see how it goes."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he likes what he sees in Gordon so far at practice.

“He’s a tremendous guy,” Mahomes said. “He loves playing football, he loves being here. He loves being a part of this locker room. The talent you can just see — how fast he is, how big he is, the way he’s been able to get in and out of cuts. I’ve been able to throw to him a little bit here now — kind of off to the side a little bit — and I think we’ll try to do whatever we can to bring him up to speed as quickly as possible and try to utilize his skill set.”

Reid added that Gordon is "picking things up quickly."