Josh Gordon fitting into Chiefs' offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Expect to see the Kansas City Chiefs' newest wide receiver Josh Gordon on the field come Sunday.

The former All-Pro joined the Chiefs' practice squad just over a week ago, and since Tuesday has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Gordon, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2019, was reinstated by the league Sept. 27. Now less than two weeks later, he will step onto the field with one of the most dynamic teams.

The Chiefs, who had been shopping around for a wide receiver who could play every down with Tyreek Hill, landed on Gordon after their former number two wideout, Sammy Watkins, parted ways for the Baltimore Ravens.

Gordon looks to make an impact on the offense Sunday after a crash course of Andy Reid's complex playbook.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Thursday he's more concerned about Gordon's understanding of the plays, not his ability to perform, come Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

“Josh has been working his tail off. He is a very very unique athlete and can do a lot of special things," Bieniemy said. "We want to make sure we are bringing him along the right way, we want to make sure when he is out there that he has an opportunity to be successful.

" ... What I love about him is that he is very very smart, he’s a intelligent guy. All those guys have surrounded him and are supporting him and doing a great job of lifting him up and helping him through this process, but the thing is we won't know exactly how things will go on game day, but we want to take it one day at a time."