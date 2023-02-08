JuJu Smith-Schuster explains impact barbecue had on building chemistry with Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you want to have a successful partnership with Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, take him to a good barbecue joint.

Smith-Schuster was in a tough situation before coming into Kansas City.

He hadn’t delivered on high expectations of being the Pittsburgh Steelers' number one wide receiver after the team traded away Antonio Brown.

Smith-Schuster did not achieve a 1,000 yard season in his final three seasons with the Steelers.

His last season with the Steelers was derailed by a shoulder injury that caused him to miss most of the 2021 season.

Not to mention, plenty of players were still annoyed with his TikTok antics .

Smith-Schuster signed with the Chiefs a little after the NFL free-agency window began on what was essentially a prove-it deal, signing a one-year deal worth a maximum of $10.75 million.

The Chiefs were also in a unique situation.

Days after signing Smith-Schuster, the team traded away superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins , putting some more pressure on him to try and fill the shoes of a legendary wide receiver for the organization.

But luckily Patrick Mahomes helped him out tremendously with a little help of some barbecue.

Smith-Schuster told reporters Wednesday that the chemistry with Mahomes happened pretty quickly, in fact probably minutes after he signed with the Chiefs.

“I pulled up to Dallas with my boys, went to Pat (Mahomes) workout facility,” Smith-Schuster said. “Didn’t even know about it. It’s pretty cool. Went there and worked out.”

After the workout, Smith-Schuster explained Mahomes took him and his buddies to a barbecue spot in the area and that’s when Smith-Schuster felt like he and Mahomes were gonna do well together.

“(The barbecue) was so good,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think the moment we ate barbecue together was the moment we knew the chemistry was there.”

And indeed the chemistry was there.

Smith-Schuster would be able to rack up his best season since the 2018 season, catching 101 receptions for 933 yards, the second most yards he has caught in his career.

While Travis Kelce is still undoubtedly Mahomes number one target, Smith-Schuster was still a solid plan B for Mahomes through this season.

Smith-Schuster says that Mahomes inviting him to workout facility was pivotal for their relationship.

"We went and got together as a group early," Smith-Schuster said, "Before OTAS, before training camp, to understand the plays, that right there got us here."

Smith-Schuster also highlighted Mahomes ability to make him and the other receivers feel like they aren’t just on the field to be on the field as a trait that helped their partnership.

“No matter where you’re at on the field, he can get you the football,” Smith-Schuster said. “You’re never out of the play, and that’s the cool thing about Patrick — is that he can throw the ball from sideline to sideline, from end zone to end zone and he can’t miss.”

