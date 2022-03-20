Chiefs announce WR JuJu Smith-Schuster joins team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Sunday that the club has signed wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster previously announced the news Friday on social media.

On Sunday, Smith-Schuster spoke with reporters on joining Chiefs Kingdom. He made it clear he was ready for the opportunity.

"You go into free agency and you find out who's going to be throwing you the ball next year and it came down to Pat," he said. "I'm excited, I'm happy with my decision."

Schuster previously spent five NFL seasons and 63 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that time he recorded 323 receptions, 3,855 yard and 26 touchdowns.

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach says his track record proves he'll be a strong addition to the team.

“We’re fired up to add JuJu to this offense,” Veach said in a statement. “He’s a dynamic athlete and a proven play-maker in this league. He’ll be an added threat to our offense, and I know our guys are excited to have him here."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid added that Smith-Schuster has a drive that will make him right at home with the Chiefs.

“He’s a tremendous competitor, has a lot of passion for the game and a lot of talent to go with it. He’ll be another weapon for our offense. We’re happy to have him here in Kansas City,” Reid said.

While Reid says the team is happy to have Smith-Schuster in Kansas City, the long-time Steeler says he's ready to go all in on the Kansas City community.

"KC's been on me for the past two years. Obviously, I feel welcome here," Smith-Schuster said. "I've heard the fan-base is amazing, so I can't wait to embrace them."

After receiving a shoulder injury last season, Schuster confirmed Sunday that he is in good health and ready to take the field.

When asked his first impressions on getting to play with the Chiefs instead of against them, Smith-Schuster said "It's good to be on the other side finally."