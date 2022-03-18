Kansas City Chiefs land WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs appeared to gave its offense a jolt in the arm Friday afternoon.

In a series of social media posts, long-time Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster announced plans to come to play alongside Patrick Mahomes and The Kansas City Chiefs.

The move was appreciated by Mahomes.

Turn me up brotha!!! 💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/CqCkbZBJtl — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 18, 2022

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports the Chiefs and Smith-Schuster reached a one-year, $10.75M deal.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting a one-year, $10.75M deal with the Chiefs, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2022

Smith-Schuster, 25, was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California.

In his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster caught 26 touchdowns. That span included a 2018 season in which Schuster earned a Pro Bowl bid after catching 111 balls for 1,426 yards.

Smith-Schuster was limited in the 2021 season after suffering a shoulder injury in a Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos. Despite missing the rest of the regular season, Smith-Schuster returned for the Steelers AFC Wild Card game against the Chiefs. Smith-Schuster caught five balls for 26 yards in the loss.

The signing is the second player movement splash in as many days for the Chiefs.

On Thursday, the team announced it had reached a deal for safety Justin Reid.

Smith-Schuster thanked Steelers fans in in a farewell post.

Thank you, Steelers Nation!! I Love You! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/o5xN8fgc9C — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 18, 2022

—