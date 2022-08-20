Justin Watson continues impressive preseason with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Kansas City traded star receiver Tyreek Hill in March, fans had eyes set on free agent signings JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and second-round draft pick Skyy Moore to fill the void.

But two games into the preseason, one wide receiver has surprisingly stood out: Justin Watson.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers special teamer signed with the Chiefs with hopes to make the 53-man roster, and so far he has shown he deserves a spot.

Watson led the Chiefs in yards and catches in their opening preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Against the Washington Commanders, he continued to shine.

With the first team Saturday, Watson caught a 39-yard reception in the opening drive while quarterback Patrick Mahomes was getting blitzed to get the Chiefs in the red zone.

Watson's day wrapped with two receptions and catching for 53 yards in limited action against the Commanders.

In the fight for a spot on the wide receiver depth chart, Watson is up against the likes of former first-rounder Corey Coleman and Josh Gordon, one-time NFL leader in yards.

