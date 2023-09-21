Watch Now
K-State hoops coach Jerome Tang to bang Chiefs drum Sunday against Bears

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas-Rio Grande Valley Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Texas Rio Grande Valley Kansas St Basketball
Posted at 3:56 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 16:56:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State Wildcats men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang typically works the sidelines on a basketball court.

On Sunday, he’ll work the sidelines in a different sport.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that Tang will serve as the drum honoree for this week’s game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tang is entering his second year as head coach of the Wildcats, who went 26-10 last season, making the Elite Eight in the NCAA Men’s basketball tournament.

He’s the second person to draw the drum honoree duties this season.

Retired former Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne drew the honors for the team’s season opener earlier this month against the Detroit Lions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

