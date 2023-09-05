Former Chiefs QB Chad Henne named Drum Honoree for home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne will return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday to get Chiefs Kingdom fired up before the home opener.

Henne, who retired after the team’s victory in Super Bowl LVII, played pivotal roles in the team’s playoff runs over the past several seasons as a backup to starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Henne will serve as this week’s home opener, banging the drum before the opening kickoff.

The Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader for the first game is Sanay Cherry-Ownes, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Missouri Youth of the Year.

In last year’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Henne rallied the team to a touchdown drive as trainers worked to return Mahomes to the field with an ankle injury.

Henne played a similar role in the team’s 2020 Divisional Round game against the Cleveland Browns, completing several key fourth quarter conversions to preserve the victory after Mahomes left the game with a concussion.

Henne started his 13-year NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, completing two seasons as the team’s starter. He then played for Jacksonville for five seasons, starting a total of 16 games during the span.

He came to the Chiefs in the 2018 season, where he would play until his retirement earlier this year.

—