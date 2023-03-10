K-State’s Keyontae Johnson, KU’s Jalen Wilson named semifinalists for Naismith Player of the Year award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the end of the season looms, accolades continue to roll in for Kansas State senior Keyontae Johnson and University of Kansas junior Jalen Wilson.

Johnson and Wilson were named semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award Friday.

🚨 ATTENTION 🚨: Introducing the 2023 @jerseymikes Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year Semifinalists‼️ pic.twitter.com/LjJDX6w1JC — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 10, 2023

Last weekend, Johnson was announced as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year .

After a 2-year hiatus due to a medical emergency, Johnson has proven to be an asset under coach Jerome Tang, who was nominated as a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award in his first season with the team.

Wilson’s semifinalist nomination comes after he was unanimously named the Big 12 Player of the Year.

He led the conference during the regular season in scoring, rebounding and double-doubles.

The reigning national champ and the rest of the Jayhawk squad are set to take on No. 5 Iowa State at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament.

K-State was knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinal round by TCU on Thursday .

Selection Sunday will designate where each team falls in the NCAA Tournament.

