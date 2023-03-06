KU, K-State clean up All-Big 12 men’s basketball awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas and Kansas State University men’s basketball teams cleaned up in the 2022-23 Phillips 66 All-Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards.

KU forward Jalen Wilson was unanimously selected as the Player of the Year.

Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring (19.7 ppg), rebounding (6.4 rpg) and double-doubles (10), per the conference .

He joins other Jayhawk greats Frank Mason III, Devonte’ Graham, Udoka Azubuike and Ochai Abjabi as a recipient of the award.

Teammate Dajuan Harris Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Year for his ability to direct the offense from his position at guard, according to the Big 12.

With an assist/turnover ratio of 3.4, Harris leads the conference.

The third Jayhawk recognized by the Big 12 is Most Improved Player sophomore KJ Adams Jr.

In his time with the team, he has grown from one start in the 2021-22 season to starting every game in the 2022-23 season.

His scoring and rebounding averages also greatly improved from his freshman to sophomore year.

Wilson, Harris and Adams were all members of KU’s 2022 national championship squad.

K-State won big in the All-Big 12 awards, too.

After a two-year absence due to a medical emergency, Keyontae Johnson was named Newcomer of the Year.

In his return, the Wildcat has collected five conference newcomer accolades in addition to being named a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, according to the conference.

Johnson's success come under the direction of first-year coach Jerome Tang, who was selected as Coach of the Year.

Tang led his team to 23-8, a record considered the “best by any first-year head coach in NCAA Division I and the second-best in K-State history,” per the Big 12.

Before coming to K-State, Tang gained experience as the assistant coach at Baylor from 2003-2022. The Bears won the national championship in 2021.

