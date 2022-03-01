Kanas City Royals' first 2 series canceled after league, players' union fail to come to agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals' first two series of the regular season were canceled on Tuesday after Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected an offer from the league to end an ongoing lockout.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement after the MLBPA rejected what league called its "best and final" offer.

Owners had set a 5 p.m. deadline on Tuesday for the MLBPA to come to an agreement with the league before postponing the season.

The Royals were set to play the Cleveland Guardians in a series that started on March 29 and ended on April 3 in Cleveland.

Kansas City was also set to host the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium for a three-game series from April 4 through April 7.