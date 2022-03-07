Kangaroo men fall, women advance in Summit tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tasos Kamateros had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead five South Dakota players in double figures as the Coyotes topped Kansas City 74-61 in the Summit League tournament's quarterfinals.

Hunter Goodrick and Mason Archambault added 14 points apiece for the Coyotes. Kruz Perrott-Hunt chipped in 13 points, and Boogie Anderson had 12.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. led the Roos with 19 points.

The Kansas City women advanced in the first round of The Summit Championship, beating North Dakota State 81-74.

Point guard Naomie Alnatas led all scorers with 32 points. Four other Kangaroos were in double figures.

Kansas City moves on to play the #2 seed South Dakota on Monday.