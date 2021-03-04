Kansas City 2026 World Cup bid committee to present to FIFA on March 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, is taking its next step in its efforts at hosting the World Cup in 2026.

The Kansas City Sports Commission will present to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association on March 10 it announced on Twitter.

🚨BID UPDATE🚨 The #KC2026 Bid Committee will present to @FIFAcom pitch & stadium experts on Mar 10! Topics incl field specs, site plans & other key topics related to #ArrowheadStadium. This is a critical next step in the quest to bring the @FIFAWorldCup to the ❤️ of America! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/KCH77Lw3nj — KC 2026 World Cup Bid (@KC2026WorldCup) March 4, 2021

The presentation will include field specifics, site plans and other topics.

"This is a critical next step in the quest to bring the @FIFAWorldCup to the heart of America!" the comission said in a tweet.

