Kansas City 2026 World Cup bid committee to present to FIFA on March 10

Posted at 12:19 PM, Mar 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, is taking its next step in its efforts at hosting the World Cup in 2026.

The Kansas City Sports Commission will present to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association on March 10 it announced on Twitter.

The presentation will include field specifics, site plans and other topics.

"This is a critical next step in the quest to bring the @FIFAWorldCup to the heart of America!" the comission said in a tweet.

