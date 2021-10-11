Kansas City area gymnast Leanne Wong makes U.S. World Championship team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs, Missouri, gymnast Leanne Wong has made the U.S. team for the gymnastics World Championship in Japan.

Wong also made the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team for the 2020 Tokyo Games as an alternate, but was unable to stay at the games because of quarantine rules after being exposed to COVID-19.

Her coach, Al Fong, sent KSHB 41 Sports a video of Wong being picked to compete as part of the team. He said Wong and her mother would leave for Japan early next week.

Her placement on the team was also announced by USA Gymnastics on Twitter.

Meet the women representing Team USA at the 🌎 Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan, later this month! Congratulations - can’t wait to watch you all compete! 🙌 🇺🇸 Kayla DiCello

🇺🇸 eMjae Frazier

🇺🇸 Konnor McClain

🇺🇸 Leanne Wong pic.twitter.com/cLIL9cbURU — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) October 9, 2021

Wong is currently a freshman at the University of Florida, where she competes as a college athlete.

The championships will take place from Oct. 18-24 at the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Japan.