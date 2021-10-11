Watch
Sports

Actions

Kansas City area gymnast Leanne Wong makes U.S. World Championship team

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tony Gutierrez/AP
Leanne Wong competes on the balance beam during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
leanne wong
Posted at 4:45 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 17:46:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs, Missouri, gymnast Leanne Wong has made the U.S. team for the gymnastics World Championship in Japan.

Wong also made the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team for the 2020 Tokyo Games as an alternate, but was unable to stay at the games because of quarantine rules after being exposed to COVID-19.

Her coach, Al Fong, sent KSHB 41 Sports a video of Wong being picked to compete as part of the team. He said Wong and her mother would leave for Japan early next week.

Her placement on the team was also announced by USA Gymnastics on Twitter.

Wong is currently a freshman at the University of Florida, where she competes as a college athlete.

The championships will take place from Oct. 18-24 at the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage