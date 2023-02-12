Kansas City 'Budget Brothers' take affordable trip to Arizona for Super Bowl experience

PHOENIX — KSHB 41 News has met plenty of fans this Super Bowl week and past years who went to enjoy the experience even without a ticket to the big game.

In 2020, we met a pair of brothers from Kansas City who made an incredibly budget friendly trip to Miami.

They are back again for Super Bowl LVII and they figured out a way to come enjoy the Super Bowl on a budget again.

In 2020, Roger and Jim Godwin said they flew to Atlanta for a cheaper flight to Super Bowl LIV and then drove to Miami.

Between that and staying at a campsite in a tent, they spent less than a thousand bucks between them for a week in Miami.

This year, Roger Godwin was able to schedule a work trip in the area.

Then, he had to figure out how to get his brother to Arizona. How did they do it?

They say Jim Godwin got a great deal on a flight to Las Vegas and Roger drove over four hours each way to pick him up.

They don't have a ticket to this year's big game either, but have been thouroughly enjoying the Super Bowl fan experiences and being aroud Chiefs Kingdom in the Phoenix area.

—

