Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kansas City 'Budget Brothers' take affordable trip to Arizona for Super Bowl experience

Kansas City 'Budget Brothers' take affordable trip to Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City budget brothers
Posted at 12:06 PM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 13:06:28-05

PHOENIX — KSHB 41 News has met plenty of fans this Super Bowl week and past years who went to enjoy the experience even without a ticket to the big game.

In 2020, we met a pair of brothers from Kansas City who made an incredibly budget friendly trip to Miami.

They are back again for Super Bowl LVII and they figured out a way to come enjoy the Super Bowl on a budget again.

In 2020, Roger and Jim Godwin said they flew to Atlanta for a cheaper flight to Super Bowl LIV and then drove to Miami.

Between that and staying at a campsite in a tent, they spent less than a thousand bucks between them for a week in Miami.

This year, Roger Godwin was able to schedule a work trip in the area.

Then, he had to figure out how to get his brother to Arizona. How did they do it?

They say Jim Godwin got a great deal on a flight to Las Vegas and Roger drove over four hours each way to pick him up.

They don't have a ticket to this year's big game either, but have been thouroughly enjoying the Super Bowl fan experiences and being aroud Chiefs Kingdom in the Phoenix area.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.