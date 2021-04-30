Watch
Kansas City Chiefs add backfield depth, sign running back Jerick McKinnon

Kansas City announced the signing on Friday
Butch Dill/AP
San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon (28) carries in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 17:57:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ahead of the day two in the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs announced the signing of running back Jerick McKinnon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

McKinnon missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons because of knee injuries.

He saw playing time in all 16 games during the 2020 season, including four starts. He had 81 carries for 319 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

McKinnon joins a backfield that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson, Elijah McGuire and Derrick Gore.

