Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game forecast

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery is breaking down what Chiefs fans should expect on Sunday for the AFC Championship Game.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jan 27, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery is breaking down what Chiefs fans should expect on Sunday for the AFC Championship Game.

For the second straight season, the Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wes says that the earlier Chiefs Kingdom turns out in the day, the windier it will be, driving down the wind chill factor.

While temps may not move much from the low 20s to upper teens during the game, Wes says the sun may come out later in the afternoon, allowing the winds to relax a bit.

