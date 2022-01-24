Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship tickets on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are set to go on sale Monday.

The game, set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, was made possible by an improbable overtime victory in the AFC Divisional Playoff when the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36. The game was also made possible when the Bengals knocked off the AFC's top-seeded Tennessee Titans Sunday.

It’s the fourth straight season the AFC Championship will be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A limited number of tickets will be up for sale at 11 a.m. Monday. Tickets will also be available at 11 a.m. Monday on the team’s website .

Jackson County taxpayers will get first dibs on game tickets in an online-only opportunity between 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday.

More ticket information is available on the team’s website .

