Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship tickets on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are set to go on sale Monday.
The game, set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, was made possible by an improbable overtime victory in the AFC Divisional Playoff when the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36. The game was also made possible when the Bengals knocked off the AFC's top-seeded Tennessee Titans Sunday.
It’s the fourth straight season the AFC Championship will be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
A limited number of tickets will be up for sale at 11 a.m. Monday. Tickets will also be available at 11 a.m. Monday on the team’s website.
Jackson County taxpayers will get first dibs on game tickets in an online-only opportunity between 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday.
More ticket information is available on the team’s website.
