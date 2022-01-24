Watch
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship tickets on sale

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
Fans cheer during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Bills Chiefs Football
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 23:24:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are set to go on sale Monday.

The game, set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, was made possible by an improbable overtime victory in the AFC Divisional Playoff when the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36. The game was also made possible when the Bengals knocked off the AFC's top-seeded Tennessee Titans Sunday.

It’s the fourth straight season the AFC Championship will be held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

A limited number of tickets will be up for sale at 11 a.m. Monday. Tickets will also be available at 11 a.m. Monday on the team’s website.

Jackson County taxpayers will get first dibs on game tickets in an online-only opportunity between 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday.

More ticket information is available on the team’s website.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!