Kansas City Chiefs announce dates, times for 2022 preseason games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the dates and times of the team's preseason games.

Kansas City will open the 2022 preseason at noon on Saturday, Aug. 13, against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The other two preseason games will be on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will host the Washington Commanders at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, then wrap up the preseason by hosting the Green Bay Packers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

All three games will air on KSHB 41, your official broadcast Home of the Chiefs, with additional coverage on game days.