Kansas City Chiefs announce dates, times for 2022 preseason games

All games will air on KSHB 41, Home of the Chiefs
Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City Chiefs
Arrowhead Stadium
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:34:29-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have announced the dates and times of the team's preseason games.

Kansas City will open the 2022 preseason at noon on Saturday, Aug. 13, against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The other two preseason games will be on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs will host the Washington Commanders at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, then wrap up the preseason by hosting the Green Bay Packers at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

All three games will air on KSHB 41, your official broadcast Home of the Chiefs, with additional coverage on game days.

Tickets for the games can be purchased online.

