Kansas City Chiefs are 'locked-in' ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles

Jed Jacobsohn/AP
Kansas City Chiefs' Jody Fortson against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Jody Fortson
Posted at 1:49 PM, Oct 01, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson said Friday that the team has been "locked-in" this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs are currently 1-2 following last Sunday's loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Although the team lost the game, Fortson managed to score his first touchdown in the NFL.

"It's definitely surreal to finally get in the end zone very early in my career," Fortson said.

Even though the tight end would have preferred to win the game over making a touchdown, he said that he brought home a souvenir from last Sunday's game.

"I definitely have the football," Fortson said about the football he caught to score his first touchdown.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also spoke ahead of this weekend's game. Reid said his team knows the reason why they are 1-2, and it's turnovers.

"The turnovers just kill you in this league," Reid said.

This week, the head coach has been cranking out the fundamentals and basics of ball handling.

"There is an urgency this week to get yourself prepared," Reid said. "I don’t think anybody likes to lose in this business."

The Chiefs will take on the Eagles, who also have a 1-2 record, in Philadelphia. The kickoff is set for Sunday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. CT.

