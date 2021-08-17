Kansas City Chiefs are over 95% vaccinated, up from 90% at the start of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a reputation for achievement, and vaccinations are no exception.

At the start of training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, the team was about 90% vaccinated, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Now, as training camp comes to a close, the team is over 95% vaccinated, according to a team spokesperson. The spokesperson said that makes them one of seven NFL teams to hit the 95% mark.

However, the Chiefs won't take first place. The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they were the first team to hit a 100% vaccination rate.