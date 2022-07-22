Kansas City Chiefs go camping in St. Joseph to open 2022 season

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have gone camping.

For the 12th straight year, the Chiefs will have training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

On Friday, rookies and quarterbacks reported for duty.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrived in style, representing the Kansas City Monarchs.

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore told KSHB 41 he arrived to camp empty handed.

“You know it’s crazy, I actually forgot everything," Moore said. "I had to wake up at 3:30 for a 5 a.m. flight, and I like locked myself out of my hotel in Tampa, so I have to get my suitcase shipped over night, so I forgot everything."

Moore said his luggage should arrive by Saturday, but until then, he plans to wear the gear the Chiefs hand out to players for camp.

Other rookies like cornerback Trent McDuffie, did their best to prepared for an Andy Reid training camp.

With temperatures feeling like triple digits, McDuffie remembered to bring his luggage, but also a few extra items.

“Two fans, that’s for sure. I heard coming out here you need fans, so I’ve got two fans and I’ve got a nice little double bed," McDuffie said. "I thought it was going to be some small bed, but I got some space, I can lay out, so it’s better than I thought."

Team activities will begin over the weekend, with the first full practice starting up on Monday.

