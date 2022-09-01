Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs hold public tribute for Len Dawson at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Posted at 4:49 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 17:49:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The tributes continued for legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson on Thursday.

A memorial for Dawson, who died on Aug. 24, was set up at the Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the stadium to fans from 1 p.m to 9 p.m. for free.

At the memorial, there was a "16" made out of white roses to represent the number Dawson used during his career.

There was also a bust and photo of Dawson posted at the memorial, alongside a monitor that showed Dawson.


