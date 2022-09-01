Kansas City Chiefs hold public tribute for Len Dawson at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The tributes continued for legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson on Thursday.
A memorial for Dawson, who died on Aug. 24, was set up at the Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Kansas City Chiefs opened the stadium to fans from 1 p.m to 9 p.m. for free.
At the memorial, there was a "16" made out of white roses to represent the number Dawson used during his career.
The @Chiefs opened the Hall of Honor for free today, giving fans an opportunity to view the tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Kansas City icon, Len Dawson. pic.twitter.com/xLkrS2uyLN— McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 1, 2022
There was also a bust and photo of Dawson posted at the memorial, alongside a monitor that showed Dawson.
