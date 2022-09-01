Kansas City Chiefs hold public tribute for Len Dawson at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The tributes continued for legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson on Thursday.

A memorial for Dawson, who died on Aug. 24 , was set up at the Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the stadium to fans from 1 p.m to 9 p.m. for free.

At the memorial, there was a "16" made out of white roses to represent the number Dawson used during his career.

The @Chiefs opened the Hall of Honor for free today, giving fans an opportunity to view the tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Kansas City icon, Len Dawson. pic.twitter.com/xLkrS2uyLN — McKenzie Nelson (@McKenzieMNelson) September 1, 2022

There was also a bust and photo of Dawson posted at the memorial, alongside a monitor that showed Dawson.

