Kansas City Chiefs host 10th annual Style Lounge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs hosted their 10th annual Style Lounge Fashion Show in downtown Kansas City on Tuesday.

The event paired Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt's family's love for football and fashion, all while benefiting a good cause. 100% of the event's proceeds will be donated to MOCSA, the metropolitan organization to counter sexual assault.

The charity event included a fashion show showcasing Chiefs NFL style and local KC boutiques, as well as a silent auction to raise funds. Former players, Chiefs cheerleaders, Andy Reid's wife and many more walked the runway sporting the Chiefs Kingdom's latest gear.

“It is really great to see how involved the Chiefs organization and the Hunt Foundation is in Kansas City and to see their investment in our community and making sure that we have a safe community that is really standing up to sexual violence in this way," Julie Donelon, MOCSA president and CEO, said.

Tavia Hunt, Hunt's wife and style lounge host, said giving back to the community is a family affair.

“My father in law always said it's all about the fans and that's just been something that we’ve taken on as a family, and so that’s why Clark still tailgates before every game usually with some of our children," Hunt said. "It’s all about the fans the people in every organization in every area that show up and cheer and wear their 'fandoms' though merchandise and just show their passion for this team."