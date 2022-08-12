Kansas City Chiefs legend Len Dawson moved to hospice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs legend Len Dawson, who led the franchise to a Super Bowl IV championship, has been moved to hospice, multiple sources confirmed to KSHB 41 News on Friday.

The 87-year-old Dawson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and renowned sportscaster in the Kansas City region, joined the Chiefs franchise in 1962 for its final season as the Dallas Texans before moving to Kansas City.

He was originally drafted by Pittsburgh in 1957, but only made two starts and attempted 45 passes in his five five seasons — three with the Steelers and two in Cleveland.

Everything changed after he joined forces with Hank Stram in Dallas.

During the next 14 seasons with Dallas/Kansas City, Dawson led the AFL in touchdowns four times, passer rating six times and completion percentage eight times in an area before passing was en vogue.

Running Stram’s “moving pocket” offense, Dawson led the Texans to the 1962 AFL title. He led the chiefs to additional AFL titles during the 1966 and 1969 seasons after the franchise relocated.

Dawson and the Chiefs lost Super Bowl I to Green Bay but captured the Super Bowl crown four years later.

AP FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1970, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson (16) turns around to hand the ball off to running back Mike Garrett (21) during the Super Bowl IV football game in New Orleans. As the Chiefs prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, many members of the 1970 team never lived to see the the Chiefs return to the championship game, and many others are in failing health. (AP Photo/File)

Behind Dawson, the Chiefs pulled a massive upset against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV. He finished 12 of 17 for 142 yards, including a 46-yard pass to Otis Taylor in a 23-7 victory.

Dawson was named Super Bowl MVP.

Dawson went 93-56-8 with the Chiefs, throwing for double-digit touchdowns in 10 of his 14 seasons. His 30 touchdowns in 1964 remained a franchise record for 54 seasons before Patrick Mahomes threw for 50 in 2018.

Dawson was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 1979 and enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

After his career, Dawson's legacy included working to fight prostate cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease in 1991.

No specific details have been provided regarding his condition.