Kansas City Chiefs, NFL set to announce 2022 schedule in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans know which opponents they’ll play in 2022.

The question of when and where will come into better focus next month.

The NFL announced Thursday it will release the entire 2022 schedule at 7 p.m. on May 12 with a special on the league’s NFL Network.

Earlier this year, the league announced the Chiefs 2022 opponents:

HOME:

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills

AWAY:

Denver

Las Vegas

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston

Indianapolis

San Francisco

Arizona

Cincinnati

Tampa Bay

Ahead of the May 12 full schedule release, the league plans to release plans for certain games as early as late April:



April 28: Week 2 Thursday Night Football opponents

May 4: International game opponents

Week of May 9: “Select games”

5 p.m. CT, May 12: Teams announce first home game opponent

