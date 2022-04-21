Kansas City Chiefs, NFL set to announce 2022 schedule in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans know which opponents they’ll play in 2022.
The question of when and where will come into better focus next month.
The NFL announced Thursday it will release the entire 2022 schedule at 7 p.m. on May 12 with a special on the league’s NFL Network.
Earlier this year, the league announced the Chiefs 2022 opponents:
HOME:
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Buffalo Bills
AWAY:
Denver
Las Vegas
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston
Indianapolis
San Francisco
Arizona
Cincinnati
Tampa Bay
Ahead of the May 12 full schedule release, the league plans to release plans for certain games as early as late April:
- April 28: Week 2 Thursday Night Football opponents
- May 4: International game opponents
- Week of May 9: “Select games”
- 5 p.m. CT, May 12: Teams announce first home game opponent
—