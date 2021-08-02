Kansas City Chiefs offer chance to meet players as a COVID-19 vaccine incentive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are offering some members of Chiefs Kingdom the chance to meet three players if they get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The "Be a Team Player – Get Vaccinated" clinic will happen on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Missouri Western Looney Complex in St. Joseph.

In return, those who receive a vaccine will get to meet defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson.

The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., or as supplies last.

People must register for an appointment at the Moasic Life Care website .

The clinic is part of a partnership with the Chiefs, Moasic Life Care and Missouri Western.