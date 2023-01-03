Kansas City Chiefs offer support to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continued offering support to the Buffalo Bills and safety Damar Hamlin on Tuesday.

Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced.

He was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game and was in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon .

On Tuesday, the Chiefs joined other NFL teams in changing their Twitter avatar to a thumbnail that says "Pray for Damar" with his jersey number.

For Damar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RPgN5nnF3n — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 3, 2023

The Chiefs also canceled a media availability scheduled for Tuesday morning in light of Hamlin's injury.

"Out of respect for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills organization, we are cancelling today’s media availability," the team said in a statement.

On Monday night, several Chiefs players tweeted out their support for Hamlin.

Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023

Prayers for Damar! — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 3, 2023

Man I hope he’s ok man. We risk our lives daily for this game. And y’all take that shit for granted. Send as many prayers up for him. Lord protect him. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) January 3, 2023

After the injury, the game between the Bills and Bengals was initially suspended, but later postponed.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced the game would not resume this week.

In response to Hamlin's injury, his foundation, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, has raised over $4.5 million . The foundation is still accepting donations.

