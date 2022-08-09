Kansas City Chiefs partner with DAZN to broadcast 3 preseason games in Germany

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans in Germany who look to get a feel for what the upcoming team will look like will now have the chance to do so through a partnership between the team and DAZN.

DAZN and the Chiefs are partnering up to broadcast three preseason games in Germany through the DAZN app, the two linear channels DAZN1 and DAZN2 and in all DAZN Bars.

The network will broadcast all three Chiefs preseason games in Germany.

Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders on Aug. 20 at 10 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Packers on Aug 26 at 2 p.m.

"Thanks to superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce or head coach Andy Reid, the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the most exciting and popular NFL teams," Haruka Gruber, senior vice president of media at DAZN, said. "Therefore we are very pleased about this partnership with the Chiefs and Sportfive: We offer unique content for NFL fans in Germany and same time offer to brands and advertisers great advertisement and branded content opportunities to interact with Chiefs and NFL fans on DAZN.”

The Chiefs have expressed hopes of landing a game in Germany next season, and team officials believe this is a step in the right direction to make it happen.

“We have high ambitions for our international efforts, and specifically in Germany, content distribution will be a major factor in our brand growth and fan engagement efforts,” Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “We are excited to partner with DAZN, a proven leader in the broadcasting space. Having DAZN air our preseason games, as well as original and existing content."

