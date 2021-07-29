Kansas City Chiefs players try to beat heat during training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs training camp is underway, and on the second day of camp, players had to deal with hot temperatures outside.

"It's extremely hot," Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. "I hope it's not this hot when we put the pads on."

Currently, the players are only practicing in helmets and jerseys

Thursday's weather forecast said it was 87 degrees during practice, but the heat index values for the day were as high as 110 degrees with 72% humidity.

But not all players seemed to be affected by the heat.

"For me it's not tough because I've been working out of my garage in Florida," Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle said. "I'm kind of used to it. I love the heat."

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire listened to his mom, a nurse, growing up and had some simple advice for his teammates to get through a hot practice.

"Hydrating," Edwards-Helaire said.