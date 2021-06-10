Kansas City Chiefs preseason game times released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Football League released the full schedule and times for the 2021 preseason schedule games on Thursday.

People can watch two of the Kansas City Chiefs games on 41 Action News.

The Chiefs will kickoff the preseason in San Francisco for a Superbowl 54 rematch against the 49ers.

That game will be start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, on 41 Action News.

In week two, the Chiefs will travel to play the Arizona Cardinals at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, on ESPN.

The Chiefs will wrap the preseason in Kansas City, Missouri, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings.

The game, which people can also watch on 41 Action News, will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.