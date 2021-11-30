Kansas City Chiefs reveal players' custom cleats for charity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs players each got to choose their own organization to support as inspiration for a pair of custom cleats.

The cleats are part of a campaign by the Chiefs called "My Cause My Cleats."

"Chiefs players reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet through My Cause My Cleats," the team's website said. "Players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats."

Many of the players have their own foundations, like quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 15 and the Mahomies, which they chose to support as part of the campaign.

Tight end Travis Kelce with the Eighty-Seven & Running Foundation and safety Tyrann Mathieu with the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation are among those with their own foundations, but other players chose to support groups that address everything from youth mentorship to Endometriosis.

Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed chose to support Big Brothers Big Sisters, a national organization with a branch in KC that focuses on mentorship.

"The children of Kansas City are our future. They're the next generation of game-changers, trailblazers and difference makers," Sneed said on the website. "But right now, there are still hundreds of them in our community that don't have a positive adult mentor to help clear the path to their biggest possible future."