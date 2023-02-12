Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid gives back on Super Bowl weekend

PHOENIX — It’s well-known that Chiefs safety Justin Reid really cares about the Kansas City community.

In his first season, Reid hosted “Taste for Tech” to benefit STEM programs for local students through his foundation, JReid Indeed. His focus on philanthropy is continuing in the desert during the lead up to Super Bowl LVII.

While his football team was preparing to perform on the field, his manager Tamara Washington told KSHB 41 his foundation team was working to serve.

“No matter what he's into, no matter what is going on, if he can find a way to raise money for the children that he works with, that's priority for him,” Washington said.

Blue Nile hosted a sip and shop, with a portion of the proceeds over Super Bowl weekend benefitting the JReid Indeed Foundation.

“It's just really the best of both worlds," Blue Nile western region manager Mark Clark said. "It happens to be in Arizona where the Super Bowl is and this is our favorite store. So we all got together. We're hanging out this weekend.”

No matter the outcome of the game, Reid is ensuring that kids in Kansas City still win.

