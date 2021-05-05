Kansas City Chiefs sign safety Will Parks to 1 year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed safety Will Parks to a one-year contract.

According to ESPN’S Adam Schefter, the deal is worth up to $1.13 million.

Chiefs are giving Will Parks a one-year deal worth up to $1.13 million. https://t.co/8OwLP6l55n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 5, 2021

Parks was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the by the Denver Broncos, where he spent four seasons.

In 2020, Parks signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. After six games, he was waived on Dec. 1, 2020 and was claimed the following day by the Broncos.

In combined games in Denver and Philadelphia, Parks played in 10 games with 31 tackles and one sack.