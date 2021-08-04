Watch
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he is good to go after back tightness

Kelce said he needs more reps to catch up
items.[0].image.alt
KSHB 41 staff
travis kelce chiefs training camp
Posted at 1:05 PM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 14:05:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce said Wednesday he has asked for more reps in practice and is not concerned about any lingering issues related to his back tightening up.

The Chiefs tight end left training camp practice early last Thursday because of the issue and did not return to practice until Monday, meaning he lost three days of practice.

He said, “I’m rolling,” in response to questions about the problem in a press conference Wednesday.

While Kelce did not seem to be concerned about any more back tightness, he said he is trying to work in more reps at training camp because of the days he lost.

"I actually asked him if I could get more reps. I need to get better," Kelce said. "I’m already three days behind because my back tightened up on me."

Kelce also said he is focused on working to bounce back from last season.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!