Watch
Sports

Actions

Kansas City Chiefs to face Buffalo Bills on Sunday in AFC Divisional playoff

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ed Zurga/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Steelers Chiefs Football
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 23:21:24-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will nurture their budding rivalry in this year’s AFC playoffs.

After the Kansas City Chiefs knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills turned aside the New England Patriots in the opening weekend of the NFL’s playoffs, the two teams are set for a Sunday showdown in Kansas City.

The Chiefs will host the Bills at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The winner will face the winner of the other AFC Divisional match-up between the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. If the Bengals and Chiefs win, the AFC Championship Game would be in Kansas City for the fourth consecutive season.

The Bills, who went 11-6 in the regular season in route to winning the AFC East title, defeated the Chiefs 38-20 on Oct. 10.

The two teams squared off in last year’s AFC Championship Game, where the Chiefs prevailed 38-24.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7