Kansas City Chiefs to work alongside First Fridays committee for first time ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time ever, the Kansas City Chiefs are working alongside the First Fridays committee to create “First Fridays with the Chiefs.”

The event will be held tonight from 5-9 p.m. on W. 19th Street from Wyandotte Street to Baltimore Avenue.

First Fridays with the Chiefs is designed to support the vibrant arts scene in the Kansas City Crossroads Arts District, while also giving attendees a chance to celebrate the start of the 2022 Chiefs season.

The event will feature live music and painting, local artist pop-ups, merchandise sales from Charlie Hustle’s new Arrowhead Collection line and more.

