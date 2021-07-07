Kansas City Chiefs training camp tickets available beginning Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets to the Kansas City Chiefs training camp will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Though attendance to most practices are free to fans, they must reserve tickets.

Fans can reserve four tickets for up to three different practice dates on the Chiefs training camp website .

In June, the team announced training camp would return to Missouri Western State University.

MWSU will charge a $5 admission to three different training camp days:

Friday, July 30

Saturday, July 31

Sunday, Aug. 8