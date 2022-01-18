Watch
Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu wins charity challenge

Posted at 4:02 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 17:02:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off Sunday’s AFC Wild Card victory, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has even more to celebrate.

In a video posted on social media Tuesday, Mathieu announced he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge.

The Tyrann Mathieu foundation will receive $25,000 with the victory.

Mathieu is also in the running for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The winner of that award will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 10.

It's the second-straight year a Chiefs player has won the charity challenge.

Tight end Travis Kelce won last year's charity challenge.

