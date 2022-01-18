Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu wins charity challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off Sunday’s AFC Wild Card victory, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has even more to celebrate.

In a video posted on social media Tuesday, Mathieu announced he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge.

You did it #ChiefsKingdom‼️@Mathieu_Era has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge presented by @Nationwide and $25k will be donated to the @TM32_Foundation 👏 pic.twitter.com/rZ9JtsdCkm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 18, 2022

The Tyrann Mathieu foundation will receive $25,000 with the victory.

Mathieu is also in the running for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The winner of that award will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 10.

It's the second-straight year a Chiefs player has won the charity challenge.