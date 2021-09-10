Kansas City Chiefs unveil new Hall of Honors at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has a new name, a new season and now, the unveiling of the newly designed Hall of Honor.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said it’s a place where players and fans can see the team's history come to life.

"I'm very proud of our team and I don't want to jinx anything but we have a pretty good chance at winning a few more games this season and hopefully adding more trophies to this beautiful trophy case,” Hunt said.

The multimillion dollar renovation, located on the field-level concourse on the west side of the stadium, features memorabilia and artifacts dating back to the 1960s –pieces of history that helped shape the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Chiefs players and multiple Hall of Farmers came together to celebrate the franchise success.

"The cool thing about it, is I can't wait to bring my family and have them be a part of it,” said Will Shields, 2015 Pro Hall of Fame inductee.

The Hall of Honor renovation was one aspect of more than $13 million in improvements at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during the offseason.