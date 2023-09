KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off a new season against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night, the team continued celebrating its Super Bowl LVII victory.

Prior to the game, the team unveiled the Super Bowl LVII Championship banner at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mitch Holtus, the "Voice of the Chiefs" and radio play-by-play announcer, hosted the on-field ceremony.

The banner cements the team's 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12, 2023.

