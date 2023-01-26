Kansas City, Cincinnati congressional members make AFC Championship Game bet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clearly, Rep. Greg Landsman is getting the better end of this deal.

The Ohio Democrat, who represents Cincinnati, accepted a “friendly wager” from two Kansas City-area Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II and Rep. Sharice Davids, ahead of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game.

“As a cosponsor of the Big Cat Public Safety Act that passed into law last Congress, I believe fervently in protecting all kinds of majestic Big Cats — but this weekend I’m making an exception for the Bengals,” Cleaver said in a statement. “Even with a sprained ankle, I’m so confident Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will win against Joe Burrow and the Bengals that I’m willing to bet some of Kansas City’s world-class barbecue on the matchup. When the Chiefs inevitably march on to the Super Bowl, I look forward to enjoying the victory with some of Cincinnati’s famous Skyline chili.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals have beaten the Chiefs three straight times, including two regular-season meetings in Cincinnati and last season’s AFC title game in Kansas City.

The Bengals, who have never won a Super Bowl, went on to lose to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

“Kansas City has the best team, the best fans, and the best BBQ — something Rep. Landsman is about to learn,” Davids said in a statement. “I appreciate his confidence but it takes more than confidence to win a Super Bowl. We would know!”

If Kansas City wins, Landsman will have to wear a Chiefs jersey and provide some of Cincy’s famous Skyline chili for Cleaver and Davids.

If Cincinnati wins, Cleaver and Davids must don a Bengals jersey and buy Landsman some authentic Kansas City barbecue.

“I’m feeling very good about Joey B and our Cincinnati Bengals as they take on the Chiefs for what we hope is a fourth straight win,” Landsman said in a statement. “I’m feeling so good, in fact, that I’m looking forward to my Kansas City colleagues — Representatives Emanuel Cleaver and Sharice Davids — donning the orange and black around the halls of the U.S. Capitol while I enjoy some of Kansas City’s finest barbecue next week. Who Dey!”

It hardly seems fair given the world-class quality of Chiefs Kingdom’s barbecue compared with Cincy’s renowned chili — I mean, is it spaghetti? Is it soup?

For what it’s worth, sports gambling isn’t legal in Missouri yet, but it’s allowed in Kansas, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

