Kansas City continues bid to host FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's bid to host the World Cup continues.

The KC Streetcar is getting a new look on Thursday as part of the effort.

It will be wrapped in a World Cup theme in hopes of helping show Kansas City is the perfect place for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city is one of 17 bidding to host matches.

FIFA representatives will visit Kansas City toward the end of October.

Anyone who wants to get in on the campaign to host can use available social media graphics and posters.

Posters can be picked up at the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Suite 301 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Monday. It is located on the third floor of Union Station.

Social media graphics can be downloaded online. They include Instagram posts and Facebook and Twitter headers to let fans show "We want the World Cup."