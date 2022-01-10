Kansas City gears up for Chiefs playoff run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs Kingdom is in full prep mode as the Kansas City Chiefs get set to embark on another playoff run.

On Monday, workers took to the pedestrian bridge over Brush Creek off the Country Club Plaza to hoist up several Chiefs Kingdom flags.

The display is one of many going up this week across Kansas City.

On Wednesday, workers are tentatively planning to paint the Chiefs logo at the Jackson County Courthouse, Liberty Memorial Lawn and the hill near Ward Parkway and Brush Creek Parkway.

The team is once again calling on downtown businesses to light up the city’s skyline in red for Red Friday.

How are you getting ready for this year’s playoff run? Send us your pics at pics@kshb.com.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Pittsburg Steelers at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. You can catch the game on KSHB 41.

—