Kansas City goes bananas for summer baseball series at Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's the best show in baseball and it's coming to town.

The Savannah Bananas and the Kansas City Monarchs will face off in "Banana Ball," also known as the fastest and most unique baseball game out there.

"Two hours timed game, batters can't step out of the batters box, you can steal first, there's no bunting, there's no walks and if fans catch a foul ball, it's an out," Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas said.

It's a two game series on May 6 to 7 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas, and it's already sold out.

If you're not familiar with the Savannah Bananas, think baseball plus circus.

"We're bringing over 100 performers to Kansas City, we're bringing our Banana pep band, we're bringing our male cheerleading team the Mananas, we're bringing our break dancing coaches, we're bringing players on stilts, we're bringing Princess Potassia, we're bringing magicians, you name it, we're bringing it," Cole said. "We're bringing our dancing umpire."

The team and style of play wasn't appealing to everyone at first, nor was the team competitive.

"Well you know that first game, we were playing in green uniforms because we weren't quite ripe and we actually made 6 errors and played terrible but yes the fans stayed, they watched the Banana Nanas senior citizen dance team dance," Cole said

If you're a traditionalist, this series won't be for you. If you've seen the Savannah Bananas before, Cole said you're in for a new show.

"So this is my idea book and everyday I put in 10 different ideas of things that have never happened at a baseball field and we have idea sessions every single day and so there are thousands of terrible ideas in this notebook," Cole said.