Kansas City, Kansas, boxer hoping to qualify for Olympic trials

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City is hooked on the Golden Gloves.

"This is Kansas City's longest running sporting event," said Chris Walden, president at KC Golden Gloves.

The regional championship is celebrating 88 years and this week, it's packing an extra punch.

"This year is special because this weekend is an Olympic trials qualifier," Walden said.

Local boxer, Missy Fitzwater hopes to be the last one standing in the ring at Memorial Hall.

"When I walk in here, this surge of adrenaline rushes through me," Fitzwater said. "I'm so excited to be a hometown girl in a tournament this big and this is our biggest tournament in a few years we've had."

Fitzwater is a five-time Golden Gloves Champion and is among those defending their titles. She'll take a jab at another one on Saturday, but until then, she's just trying to stay loose.

"You always see boxers just throwing random punches so I just kind of stay focused and get the game plan in my head and stay on it," Fitzwater said.

Champions from this year will go on to represent KC at the National Tournament in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in May.

It's an opportunity Fitzwater said she's been fighting for since she was only 8 years-old.

"I mean it would mean everything to me, it's what I've been working towards since I started boxing," Fitzwater said.

