Kansas City legend George Toma taking care of field for Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz. — George Toma is an institution when it comes to football fields.

KSHB 41 has shared his story before, from coming to Kansas City and giving his heart and soul into groundskeeping.

“[I was] 10 years old," he said. "I got a job on a vegetable for 10 cents an hour or 10 hours a day, six days a week."

He’s been working ground ever since.

Super Bowl LVII marks his 57th with the NFL. He’s tended to the field for every single one of them.

Ed Mangan, the NFL's field surface director, told KSHB 41 talked about how valuable Toma's experience is.

“57 years of experience. I mean, how do you replace that?" Mangan said. "There's not a there's not a tape or anything else you could get that out of. Human experience and his presence here is the cornerstone of what started as we are now.”

As for Sunday, Toma says the field at State Farm Stadium is the second best field he’s ever seen for a Super Bowl.

The crew will bring it inside for good this Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

