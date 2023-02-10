Kansas City man sounds similar to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Josh Garr and Patrick Mahomes have a lot in common.

They both both like the Kansas City Chiefs, ketchup and play competitive video games.

Garr cofounded LevelUp Esports Arena located within Kansas City, Missouri’s Hy-Vee Arena. Mahomes does commercials for Hy-Vee.

And if you listen just carefully, you’d say the two men have similar voices.

“I’ve heard it a few times,” Garr said.

KSHB 41 News had Garr repeat some of Mahomes’ quotes from recent news conferences to put the two voices side by side. It was easy to tell which was the star quarterback.

Garr says he believes his voice sounds most like Mahomes when he’s speaking over the phone or on a Zoom call.

“I don’t hear it when I’m talking, but when I hear myself played back, that’s kind of when I notice it a little more,” he said.

Garr hasn’t used his “skill” for self-promotion despite joking he should record his voice as Mahomes endorsing his esports facility .

For now, the distinct voice will be a party trick.

“I would’ve rather got Mahomes’ contracts, or the athleticism, or be able to throw the ball like he does, or scramble in the pocket, but I’ll take sounding like him, I guess,” Garr said.

