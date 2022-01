KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mavericks' Jan. 4 home game against the Allen Americans has been postponed.

The ECHL, a premier AA hockey league, announced the postponement Monday and said it was due to League Health and Safety Protocols.

While a make-up date has not been determined, tickets for Tuesday's game will be valid for the new game date.

The Mavericks next match has not yet been postponed. They will host the Wichita Thunder on Friday, Jan. 7 at 7:05 p.m.